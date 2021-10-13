Dimitri E. Grigoriadis Sells 8,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 566,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

