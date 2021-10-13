Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $88,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in LCI Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in LCI Industries by 37.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in LCI Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $755,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

