Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 46,384 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $86,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 100.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

