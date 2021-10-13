Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 238,058 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Brighthouse Financial worth $89,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

