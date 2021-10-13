Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,857 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 668,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $90,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.