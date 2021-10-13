Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

