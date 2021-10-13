Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

