Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $367,619.61 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $367,619.61 and $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.10 or 0.06259967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00308949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.85 or 0.01033112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00480494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00348671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00300287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,862,733 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.