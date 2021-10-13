Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.
Shares of DXT traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84.
In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
