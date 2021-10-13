Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

Shares of DXT traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

