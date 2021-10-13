Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $$6.96 during trading on Wednesday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

