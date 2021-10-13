Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,812 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

