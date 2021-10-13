Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PBB opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.41. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

