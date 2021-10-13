Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,896 ($116.23) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,514.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,175.49. The company has a market capitalization of £137.81 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.