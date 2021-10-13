Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palfinger in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Palfinger has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

