Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

