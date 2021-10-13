Deutsche Bank AG Sells 36,498 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

