Deutsche Bank AG Sells 170 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Rogers worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rogers by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rogers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.31. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

