Deutsche Bank AG Sells 169,085 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,085 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.