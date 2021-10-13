Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $100,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

