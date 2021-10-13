Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.58. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 4,840 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

