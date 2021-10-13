DerivaDAO Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $161.10 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.17 or 0.00010998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00062271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00118044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.00 or 1.00023211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06171738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

