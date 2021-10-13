Denbury Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

