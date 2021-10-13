Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $107.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

