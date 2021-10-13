De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.01

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.01 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.17). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 166.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 180,853 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £323.54 million and a P/E ratio of 49.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

