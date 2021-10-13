DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DCCPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

DCC stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. DCC has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

