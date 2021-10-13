Dawson James Downgrades ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Neutral

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -0.19. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 275.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 66,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.