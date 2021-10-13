Dawson James Downgrades ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Neutral

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -0.19. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 275.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 66,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
