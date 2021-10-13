Datto (NYSE:MSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Get Datto alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Datto stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.64. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.