Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.25. Data I/O shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 15,659 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Data I/O alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $34,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 406,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,073 shares of company stock valued at $316,283 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 10.6% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.