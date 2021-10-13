Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in September

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNKEY. Barclays downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.