Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Daimler stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. Daimler has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.