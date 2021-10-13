Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) shares dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15. Approximately 290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAIUF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Daifuku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

