Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 86,017 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 73.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,017 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

