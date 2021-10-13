Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 689 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

