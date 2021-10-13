Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 190,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.