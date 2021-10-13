Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3,590.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

