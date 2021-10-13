Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 47.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 237,054 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

