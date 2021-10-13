Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

