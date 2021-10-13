Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,368,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

