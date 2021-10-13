Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

