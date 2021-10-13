CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of CSWI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,069. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSW Industrials stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

