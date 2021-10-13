CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

CAPL stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $859.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

