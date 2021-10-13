Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 4.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 2,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

