Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CRR.UN opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.78 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

