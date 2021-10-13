Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Criteo stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. black and white Capital LP bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,816,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Criteo by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 779,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Criteo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after acquiring an additional 286,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

