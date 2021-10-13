Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crexendo by 219.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.