Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

