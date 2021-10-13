Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 3,530.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CELZ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Creative Medical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
