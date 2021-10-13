Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 3,530.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CELZ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Creative Medical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

