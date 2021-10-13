Cream Finance Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $84.11 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $136.46 or 0.00247934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00218868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095618 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

