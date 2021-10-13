Covington Capital Management Sells 342 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,066,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.98. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

