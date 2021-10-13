Covington Capital Management Sells 1,474 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,435,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

